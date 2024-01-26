If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

You've figured out what Bitcoin is all about.

Congratulations!

You're in the minority of people who have understood the why of Bitcoin.

Now that you've joined the ranks of true Bitcoiners, you're likely to have much higher expectations of those around you and anyone asking provocative questions about Bitcoin.

Indeed, you'll find it hard to understand why what's obvious to you about the Bitcoin revolution isn't obvious to these no-coiners.

But as I keep telling you, we all have to follow our path in becoming aware of the why of Bitcoin. Everyone opens their eyes to the flaws in the current monetary and financial system at their own pace.

Getting angry at those who refuse to open their eyes to the obvious won't change a thing. These no-coiners will only continue to believe that being a Bitcoin Maximalist is like being in a cult around Bitcoin when in reality it simply amounts to being a Bitcoin Realist.

The world needs Bitcoin, and the future of humanity has so much to gain from the success of the Bitcoin revolution.

Ultimately, it's not so much long speeches that will help your audience understand why Bitcoin is a game-changer, but rather a powerful picture. After all, as the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words.

I invite you to take a look at this illustration I created, which shows the evolution of the price of each iPhone in Bitcoin, from the iPhone 4s to the iPhone 15:

You'll soon notice a trend: the price of the latest iPhone in Bitcoin at launch is falling steadily overall. From 162 BTC for the iPhone 4s to 0.031 BTC for the iPhone 15.

At the rate things are going, you can already imagine that the iPhone 20 will no longer be priced in BTC but in Satoshis. The iPhone 20 may be worth only a fraction of a Satoshi.

Some might be tempted to tell me that they're not giving in to mass consumerism. And that's a good thing. So they're not looking at the latest iPhone and its price.

So let's look at a chart showing the evolution of the median selling price of a house in America expressed in BTC:

Here again, you can see a trend. The median price of a house sold in America continues to fall when expressed in BTC.

This trend is the opposite of the one observed for house sale prices in America, which is at an all-time high. Simply because the US dollar is weak money printed out of thin air ad infinitum.

With Bitcoin, you're dealing with something new: a monetary system whose rules are known in advance, and with a limited supply of 21 million units no matter what.

Bitcoin changes the rules of the game in your favor!

Here are two examples of goods priced in BTC. But you can (and should) do the same with anything. Generally speaking, it acts as an electroshock on 2 points:

The current system is flawed and not fixable. It doesn't work anymore. Bitcoin changes the game in favor of the people.

That's why I and other Bitcoiners constantly repeat that Bitcoin is the best savings technology in the world. Just the opposite of today's banking system, which is steadily eroding your purchasing power without the general public even noticing!

This reminds me of a question someone asked me recently:

“Are You Losing Money If You Put It Into a Bank?”

You already have the answer to this question, but some people are still there, and we need to help them open their eyes to this flawed system.

As always, the power is yours. Take it and act in the best way to protect your future interests and the fruits of your labor.

