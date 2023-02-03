Do you know PlanB?

Maybe not. But if I tell you about the Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow (S2F) Model, I think it's more likely that you've heard of it at least once.

You know, it's that model that promised you that the price of Bitcoin would reach $100K by 2021.

A model that has been proven false, but its author keeps on evolving each time it is proven invalid to keep people talking about it.

In the past, I have already explained to you that it is more than dangerous to buy Bitcoin based on the promises that come out of this model, which only really engages those who believe in it.