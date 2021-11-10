Once Elon Musk Sells 10% of His Tesla Stock, Buying Bitcoin Will Be His Best Option

As is often the case with Elon Musk, it all started with a tweet. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX is ultra-popular on Twitter, and he loves to provoke on the social network to make his millions of followers react. They are currently close to 63 million and love the atypical way of communicating of the richest man on the planet.

Now that he has become the richest man on the planet with a colossal fortune exceeding 300 billion dollars, Elon Musk crystallizes all the criticism. He has taken the place of Jeff Bezos who has occupied the unenviable status of the richest man in the world for the past few months.

If this status is unenviable, it is because all the criticism of the ultra-rich is more readily focused on you. So Elon Musk is going to have to get used to that. For the past few months, there has been a lot of controversy about the fact that the ultra-rich in the U.S. don't pay enough taxes even though their wealth has increased by more than $2.1T since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cantillon Effect is at work here, and politicians are quick to throw the ultra-rich to the wolves.

Elon Musk plans to sell 10% of his Tesla stocks and asks his followers for their opinion