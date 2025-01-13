“Bitcoin is the world's first globally accessible public money.”

I did not make this statement, but by Peter Van Valkenburgh, director of research at Coin Center, during the Hearing of the US Committee on Banking.

Watch this 6-minute video explaining Bitcoin:

Anyone can access Bitcoin. You don't need permission to own Bitcoin. Once you own Bitcoin, you are guaranteed 3 fundamental freedoms:

Freedom to receive Bitcoin

Freedom to send Bitcoin

Freedom to HODL Bitcoin

This gives you access to a 4th fundamental freedom: the freedom to live on your terms.

Nevertheless, you might ask, what are the ways of acquiring Bitcoin? There are 4.