On Why Promoting Bitcoin’s Circular Economy Is in Your Interest.
An essential reminder to encourage the development of a circular economy centered on the Bitcoin system.
“Bitcoin is the world's first globally accessible public money.”
I did not make this statement, but by Peter Van Valkenburgh, director of research at Coin Center, during the Hearing of the US Committee on Banking.
Watch this 6-minute video explaining Bitcoin:
Anyone can access Bitcoin. You don't need permission to own Bitcoin. Once you own Bitcoin, you are guaranteed 3 fundamental freedoms:
Freedom to receive Bitcoin
Freedom to send Bitcoin
Freedom to HODL Bitcoin
This gives you access to a 4th fundamental freedom: the freedom to live on your terms.
Nevertheless, you might ask, what are the ways of acquiring Bitcoin? There are 4.
