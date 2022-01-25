This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

If you've been in the investment world for any length of time, you've probably heard the advice to make the most profit: “Buy Low, Sell High”. This caricatural advice will indeed make you money. It's mathematical.

However, these four words should only be considered as a starting point, not an end in itself. The process is much more complex than that, as I'm sure you'll agree.

Just because an asset is up after you bought it at a lower price doesn't necessarily mean you have to sell it to make your profit. Taking profits is never a bad idea for some people, but you have to overcome that desire with assets that have an even greater potential for return in the future.

This is much more difficult than it sounds because as an investor, you'll need to step back and get past the news, the emotions, the fact that you have big unrealized gains, or the excitement of new ideas that some people are trying to sell you as more promising.

Having regrets about not buying Bitcoin in the past is useless, while its growth potential for the future is still exceptional

Let's take Bitcoin as an example since that's what we're interested in here. Of course, my point could also apply to the actions of tech giants like Amazon. Nevertheless, let's focus on Bitcoin.

Here is the evolution of the price of Bitcoin:

The price of Bitcoin today is just over $35K. Seeing this, many feel they are too late to the party. Some then say:

“If I had known, I would have bought Bitcoin in 2020 under $10K.”

Others go further and say:

“If I had known, I would have bought Bitcoin in 2015 under $1K.”

Others look even further by saying:

“If I had known, I would have bought Bitcoin in 2013 under $100.”

And finally, others look back to 2011 and say:

“Ah, if I could have bought Bitcoin under $10 in 2011, that would be an x3500 today.”

These people waste precious time having regrets and end up not buying Bitcoin saying that it is too late. After all, why buy Bitcoin at $35K when I could have bought it for less than $10 in 2011... This reasoning is absurd and I will explain to you simply why having regrets is useless.

If you had bought Bitcoin in 2011 at under $10, would you have been able to stay a HODLer when its price dropped to $2.20 six months later? I sincerely doubt it. Would you have been able to stay a HODLer when its price then rose to $1K in December 2013? Then you would have been at x100 over your initial investment.

If you had resisted your emotions, would you have been able to remain a HODLer in 2015 when the price of Bitcoin dropped by 90%? Again, I have serious doubts.

The volatility of the Bitcoin price would probably have caused you to sell in either direction. Too many people sell an asset simply because its price goes up or down in the short to medium-term. These people can't look beyond the short and medium-term price to invest for the long term.

Your decisions to buy or sell Bitcoin should not be based on its short-term price, but rather on its long-term potential

When the price falls, it is the fear of losing money or missing out on profits that take over. When the price rises, another phenomenon sets in: the fear that your unrealized profits will vanish. Rather than taking the long view, these people prefer to avoid unpleasant feelings such as regret or embarrassment. In effect, you bought Bitcoin at $45K. Its price rose to $69K. You were up 53%. And then, the price of Bitcoin drops again by 40%. Its price drops to $41K and you are at a $4K unrealized loss.

You lose control of your emotions and start to feel regret. “What if, what if...”. These are the words that keep repeating in your mind. You then lose what is your greatest natural advantage with Bitcoin: the time you are willing to HODL no matter what. With an investment with such incredible potential as Bitcoin, you can think long-term that will make the difference.

So just because the price of Bitcoin is going up or down in the short to medium term, don't let that stop you from taking a step back and looking ahead. The fact that the price of Bitcoin is at $35K should not prevent you from seeing that its upside potential is still incredible. In fact, why sell or stay away if the fundamentals are there?

Your decisions to buy or sell should not be biased by your fear of losing or failing to win. You must let the majority make these mistakes to benefit from them. History has already proven that superior investing is largely about taking advantage of the mistakes made by others.

Trying to time the market with Bitcoin is a risky game, while the time you are willing to HODL is your biggest natural advantage

Selling things because they are down is a mistake that can give buyers with a long-term view great opportunities. That's what I think is happening right now when the price of Bitcoin is $35K. If there are good reasons to buy or sell an asset, they are not related to fear of missing out on making money or fear of making mistakes. Regret and embarrassment are feelings you should guard against.

Since Bitcoin's price volatility is a feature, not a bug, many feel that it would be beneficial to take advantage of it. After all, why not try selling at the top, then buying back after a correction. Why not do this over and over again to make more and more money?

This approach comes with several problems:

Why sell something you think has a positive long-term future to prepare for a decline you think is temporary?

By doing so, you introduce additional risk of being wrong (when there are already so many), since the decline may not happen.

Selling to try to time the market gives you two ways to be wrong: the decline may not happen, and if it does, you'll still have to decide when to buy back in. Not easy.

You may even have a third way to go wrong. Once you sell your asset, what are you going to do with the money until the dip happens and you consider it time to get back into the market?

Sellers who have been right always having a hard time choosing the right time to re-enter the market, which can cause them to wait until lower and never take a position again.

Finally, how will you handle the case where you are wrong and there is no dip? Will you be able to accept this psychologically by overcoming your regrets and taking higher positions?

It is therefore generally not a good idea to sell in an attempt to time the market. Opportunities to do so are rare, and very few people have the skills to take advantage of these opportunities. It is not in your best interest to get into a game where you are up against traders who are much more skilled than you are.

Final Thoughts

Being a Bitcoin HODLer no matter what is something much more complicated than it may seem. However, it is the best decision in my opinion. Simply being invested with a long-term view is the best strategy with an asset with such incredible potential as Bitcoin.

You can always search for strategies to try to do even better, but that won't work in most cases. You're more likely to lose out by giving in to your emotions, whether it's greed or fear. This is where not selling is so difficult.

The key to building real wealth and financial freedom is the time you are willing to HODL no matter what, not your attempts to time the market. So there's no need to have regrets. Leave the past behind, because it can't change, and focus on the present to build the future you want.

