The US public debt is now well over $30T. At its current rate of growth, it should exceed $31T by the end of 2022. What would have seemed catastrophic just a few years ago would seem almost anecdotal today.

However, when we see the acceleration of the US public debt, we have every right to be worried:

The American public debt has multiplied by 6 since the beginning of the 2000s and by almost 3 since 2010. It has increased by +30% since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While having a debt higher than the GDP was taboo in the past, it has become the norm worldwide now. Remember this quote by Thomas Jefferson, one of the Founding Fathers of America:

“Never spend your money before you have earned it.”

In America, public debt represents more than 120% of GDP, and the principles of Thomas Jefferson have long been forgotten:

Some will think that all this is the consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. An exceptional crisis that required exceptional measures, such as printing fiat money out of thin air in infinite quantities to save the current monetary and financial system at all costs:

The M1 Money Supply has multiplied by more than 5 in less than two years. All this money has created bubbles all over the markets, benefiting in priority the ultra-rich whose wealth has exploded.

Today, America is suffering from inflation above 9%, a situation not seen for 40 years, and all the political leaders seem to be surprised. Yet all this is just the logical consequence of the bad decisions continuously made by the powerful people who run us.

From the central bankers to the politicians, they all continue to make decisions that go against the interests of the majority. You can be sure that the first to suffer from this extremely high inflation are not in Washington or Silicon Valley. Those who suffer the most are the majority of citizens who cannot protect themselves against this inflation.

These people must keep cash on hand because they have no other choice. Their purchasing power is steadily declining and they can't do anything about it.

Bitcoin now stands as an obvious alternative to an unfair system

With little or no power to do anything. The reason I say almost, is that there is an alternative. This alternative is called Bitcoin. An encrypted P2P hard money that does not depend on any central bank or government. This hard money exists in a maximum of 21 million units. Each Bitcoin is a unit of wealth, not a unit of debt like the US dollar or other fiat currencies.

Of course, Bitcoin has a volatile price if you make the mistake of comparing it to the US dollar. But you need to take a long-term view to see what Bitcoin can guarantee you for your future. A future in which your wealth is protected from the arbitrary decisions of people who are not representative of the people. People who protect their interests within an outdated system.

More and more people see the flaws in the current system but seem to hold on to the misconception that nothing can be done. Certainly, things will never change as long as you continue to tolerate them. The central bankers will continue to print fiat money out of thin air to allow governments to take on more and more debt. This allows them to strengthen their grip on a flawed and not fixable system.

By buying Bitcoin and becoming a HODLer no matter what, you will be taking some of your wealth out of the hands of these powerful people. You'll be driving the changes that will allow you to take real control over your life, but also allow the Bitcoin revolution to move in the right direction for the future.

It all starts with awareness, of course, but taking action is an absolute necessity to make your will no longer accept that politicians, bankers, or economists continue to impose an unfair system on you.

For those who doubt the hypocrisy of politicians, I invite you to follow the news, because you will have examples of them constantly. Latest example? Janet Yellen admitted she was wrong about inflation not being temporary. Everyone has known this for a long time, but Yellen has continued to deceive everyone by taking her desires for realities.

Of course, Jerome Powell was on the same line as Yellen and in the same denial. Today, Americans, but also the rest of the world's citizens, have to pay a high price for their inability to make decisions that are in the interest of the greatest number.

But this hardly affects them, because they can afford to protect themselves against inflation no matter how long it lasts. For everyone else, the time has come to take action by buying Bitcoin. And those people represent well over a billion people on Earth. That's how I bet the best is yet to come for Bitcoin in the years ahead.

It all comes down to a decision. And the time to make it has never been better than now.

