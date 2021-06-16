On Fear of Bitcoin and the Difficult Road to a “New Normal” in the Digital World of the Future

Bitcoin is a major technological disruption. For many, Bitcoin is the greatest technological disruption since the advent of the Internet in the 1990s. The technology at the heart of the Bitcoin system lends credibility to its monetary attributes, making Bitcoin a true monetary revolution.

Bitcoin will change the world of the future for the better.

When faced with such a technological disruption, the reaction of the general public is always the same initially: fear. When the Internet first appeared, there were many hostile reactions. All those disrupted by this phenomenon that would change the face of the world forever tried to resist.

It was the same thing when the telephone or television appeared.

Despite all the resistance of the disrupted, the technological disruptions always end up taking over. The world never stops changing. Those who refuse to adapt always end up being overtaken, before finally joining the revolution in the end.

Reactions to the Bitcoin disruption will follow four major stages before Bitcoin becomes the "new normal”. In a future world where everything will become digital, it cannot be otherwise.

Shock and disorientation

When electricity began to spread in the early 19th century, many people were afraid to use it. American President Benjamin Harrison was even among those afraid to use this disruptive technology. Harrison kept telling people working in the White House to keep the lights off.

Harrison was afraid of being electrocuted.

Everyone was in shock and disoriented. And then over time, electricity became something no one could imagine doing without.

With Bitcoin, it is the same. In a world where everything will become digital, even the most resistant will eventually switch to Bitcoin. Bitcoin is the people's P2P encrypted money. It's the best option for most people. Some will obviously take longer than others to realize this.

I used the example of electricity here, but I could have told you the same thing about trains going over 30 miles per hour, or the telephone, which was initially seen as an instrument of the devil.

Anger with all kinds of emotional responses

Once the shock and disorientation have passed, many will have responses based solely on emotion. If you let your emotions rule you, you will give in to anger.

This means criticizing Bitcoin in every way possible.

Over the past decade, Bitcoin has been attacked from all sides with all sorts of arguments, each more fallacious than the last. Some have said that Bitcoin facilitates money laundering, others that Bitcoin is only used for illegal activities, and others that Bitcoin has a disastrous environmental impact.

As you can see, even though all of these arguments have been disproven time and time again, some still use them to falsely denigrate Bitcoin.

The latest example is Elon Musk who attacked Bitcoin in this way with a tweet on May 13, 2021. This caused a crash in the price of Bitcoin, as many people respond emotionally to these types of FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) messages. However, rest assured that Bitcoin will rise even stronger.

Bitcoin is like a phoenix that always rises stronger.

Acceptance of the “new normal”

The good news is that more and more people are moving away from anger and systematic rejection and letting their sense of logical reasoning take over. As such, the year 2020 will truly stand out as a special year in the history of Bitcoin.

The tipping point will likely be recognized as Paul Tudor Jones's announcement to favor Bitcoin over gold as a hedge against the great monetary inflation.

Since this announcement by Paul Tudor Jones in May 2020, the perception of Bitcoin has continued to change. Institutional investors are entering the market in droves and large companies are making Bitcoin their reserve asset. MicroStrategy, and its brilliant CEO Michael J. Saylor, have been following a DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) strategy for several months with Bitcoin.

A former staunch opponent of Bitcoin, Michael J. Saylor has finally accepted the "new normal". No need to resist any longer, Bitcoin is here to stay. Those who refuse to evolve will end up totally out of date.

Moving forward by taking advantage of the “new normal”

Once the "new normal" is accepted, you will be able to move forward and take advantage of Bitcoin. You'll become a Bitcoiner, trying to pass on your knowledge to as many people as possible to speed up their passage through the various stages.

You can even go further by offering services around Bitcoin that make it easier for people to use.

There is no shortage of opportunities. Once you accept that Bitcoin is the "new normal" for the world of the future, your outlook will be totally different.

Rather than unnecessarily criticizing the environmental impact of Bitcoin as Elon Musk does, you will seek to promote solutions that enable the use of electricity generated by renewable energy. The goal is for Bitcoin mining to use 100% renewable energy electricity, not to try to suppress Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is here to stay, so we must do everything we can to make it the best it can be for everyone.

Final Thoughts

Whether you realize it or not, Bitcoin is the future. In a world where everything will become digital, it cannot be otherwise. Some continue to resist out of fear by giving in to their emotions, while others are already moving into the stage of accepting what will be the "new normal".

Finally, the more advanced, who remain in the minority for the moment, are already looking to take advantage of this incredible revolution that is Bitcoin. It's up to you to see where you stand now, and more importantly, how you want to position yourself with Bitcoin for your future.

It's up to you.

Some reading