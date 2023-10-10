If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

At the beginning of 2022, almost a year before the fall of FTX and its founder SBF, I was already explaining why the transparency of the Bitcoin system was an essential force for its future success, but above all, for the people.

The article was accompanied by a rather catchy slogan in my eyes:

“Do the Math, Run the Numbers, and You'll Understand Why Bitcoin Is a Unique Species of Money.”

Bitcoin is unique because it allows you to check everything for yourself both statically and dynamically.

Statically, all you have to do is go to the Bitcoin source code to check for yourself. Dynamically, all you have to do is run your node on the network. In both cases, anyone can do it, if they want to.

This is unique for a monetary system.

Don't try to achieve the same thing with the Fed or other central banks. It's impossible because secrecy is precisely what allows these powerful people, who are not representative of the people, to constantly betray the people.

If I mentioned FTX earlier, it's because the trial for this scam was on its 4th day on October 6, 2023.

And then, Gary wang, FTX's founder and CTO, made some pretty incredible revelations. But in a bad way!