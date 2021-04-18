Numbers Don’t Lie – Buying Bitcoin Is Always a Smart Decision Whatever Its Price

Buoyed by Coinbase's IPO, the price of Bitcoin has resumed its march towards $70K in the last few hours. After a necessary consolidation phase, the price of Bitcoin is now close to $65K. While some thought that this Bull Market had peaked with an All-Time High (ATH) of $61.8K reached in March 2021, this is not the case.

All the on-chain data clearly shows that the price of Bitcoin is going to go much higher in the short term.

The question of buying Bitcoin now is once again being asked by people who keep putting off deciding for fear of buying Bitcoin in an ATH zone.

Many people are still hesitant to take action to buy Bitcoin

The most incredible thing when you think about it is that these people have had many opportunities since the beginning of the year to buy Bitcoin much cheaper than the current price. There have been several corrections since January 2021, but each time these people were hoping for even stronger corrections to act upon.

In the end, these people always end up having regrets.

By never acting, they may even end up having eternal regrets. I think that those who don't take action until they can pay less are missing out on the Bitcoin revolution. If you really understand the why of Bitcoin, you will buy it no matter what, regardless of the price.

Bitcoin is all about giving you power over your money. It's not about money in the first place, it's about power. Buying Bitcoin is about protecting the fruits of your labor from the great monetary inflation we are experiencing.

Despite what the Fed says, inflation is coming. To protect yourself from it, Bitcoin keeps proving month after month that it is your best weapon.

Even at $100K, Bitcoin will always be the most undervalued asset relative to the freedoms it gives you

But you still have doubts. Bitcoiners keep telling you that even at $100K, Bitcoin will always be the most undervalued asset in the world relative to the freedoms it gives you, but you can't figure it out. Yet it seems obvious to me.

Bitcoin gives you three fundamentals freedoms:

Freedom to receive BTC.

Freedom to send BTC.

Freedom to HODL BTC.

These three basic freedoms then allow you to live your life on your own terms. The fruits of your labor are encrypted in the Bitcoin network, and no one can take them from you. This is clearly priceless in the future world that governments want to build.

A world of massive surveillance, just like what China has been building for several years. The desire to launch CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) is unfortunately part of this trend.

Buying Bitcoin is a peaceful protest against this world of the future that we don't want.

Despite all this, you are afraid to buy Bitcoin in an ATH zone for its price

Again, you think that this prospect is too dark a scenario to become a reality. You still doubt the value of buying Bitcoin. The fear of buying Bitcoin in an ATH zone prevails, and you don't act. The last thing I can do is show you the reality of the numbers.

Numbers don't lie.

Look at the Bitcoin price evolution chart with the 2013 and 2017 ATH zones in red:

Bitcoin price evolution

At the end of 2013, the price of Bitcoin reached $1,000. Many thought it was a mistake to buy Bitcoin at that price. People who decided to act, and remained Bitcoin HODLers no matter what, are 65 times in profit today.

Buying Bitcoin at its 2017 year-end ATH very close to $20K is also proving to be a smart decision today. Those who made this decision are in profit by x3 today.

Buying Bitcoin in an ATH zone is an excellent decision if you become a Bitcoin HODLer no matter what

Buying Bitcoin today when its price is in an ATH zone will also prove to be a good decision in the future. To turn this into reality, you're going to have to take a long-term view of Bitcoin.

Those who benefited in 2013 and 2017 were able to benefit because they remained Bitcoin HODLers no matter what. It's the confidence in the Bitcoin revolution and the patience it allows you to have afterward that will make this the smart decision.

The key is to understand that the goals of the Bitcoin revolution take time. You must enter the accumulation game that is Bitcoin right now with the will to win. To do this, there are 3 essential tips to apply:

Ignore market cycles. Whether Bitcoin is in a bear market or a bull market, the issue remains the same. You should be looking to accumulate as much BTC as possible. This is like adopting a DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) buying strategy. You will always be in profit if you remain a Bitcoin HODLer no matter what. Focus on the fundamentals of Bitcoin. The price of Bitcoin is volatile, but the fundamentals of Bitcoin remain the same. Bitcoin offers you three fundamental freedoms: freedom to send BTC, freedom to receive BTC, and freedom to HODL BTC. As long as these fundamental freedoms are there, Bitcoin will allow you to live your life on your own terms. It will always be the best way to regain control of your life for hundreds of millions of people around the world. Take a long-term view so that you can accumulate more and more BTC with conviction. Accumulating BTC with a long-term view is not easy. It requires you to control your emotions so that your sense of logical reasoning takes over. If you can do this, you will be among those who will be most rewarded by the Bitcoin revolution.

Final Thoughts

Applying these tips is easy once you understand why Bitcoin is essential for the world of the future. To do this, you should always go back to the basics: learn more about Bitcoin and the economy. This is the key to understanding what's going on right now, but more importantly how to take care of your future regarding money.

Once you understand this, you will be able to see things clearly. I do not doubt that you will make the only smart decision you need to make today: opt for the Bitcoin plan.

