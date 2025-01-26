As you know, I'm a Bitcoiner. I see Bitcoin as the solution to the problem represented by the current monetary and financial system. Once you understand the many problems with the current system, you'll be able to understand why Bitcoin is an opportunity for humanity. When I repeat this, I always get people calling me preachy, but good for them, time always ends up working in favor of the Bitcoin revolution.

I also repeat that 99% of cryptocurrencies are Sh*tcoins created to suck money out of new entrants and line the pockets of the founders who control those Sh*tcoins. Here again, I always have people coming up to me in messages saying that you can't say that “my favorite crypto is a Sh*tcoin, because it's the next big thing, it's far more technologically advanced than Bitcoin”.

These people will eventually open their eyes once they've wasted time and money. It's essential to understand that Bitcoin and Crypto are two separate things. Of course, in the early days of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto said that Bitcoin could be called a cryptocurrency, but back then it was just Bitcoin, and the term cryptocurrency hadn't yet been overused by all the Sh*tcoins swarming the market.

In the world of cryptocurrencies, Monero is the only one that stands out in my eyes and should be seen as an ideal companion to Bitcoin for the future. I've already mentioned it several times in this newsletter, and I've sometimes been told that Monero is a Sh*tcoin, but that's not true. Take the time to study Monero and you'll see why I'm telling you this.

Lately, some events in the cryptocurrency world have drawn my attention to the need to remember that even in the world of Sh*tcoins, not all are created equal.