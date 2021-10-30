Nigeria Launches eNaira in a Futile Attempt To Combat the Emergence of Bitcoin in Its Territory
The eNaira will not be able to bring to Nigerians what Bitcoin brings to them.
First African economic power, at the door of the Top 30 in the world, Nigeria is going through a more than difficult economic period. This is due to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, but also the drop in world crude oil prices in recent years.
After having recorded its second recession in five years, the Nigerian economy has retur…