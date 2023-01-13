Nigeria continues to move forward in its quest for a cashless economy. In October 2021, Nigeria officially launched its CBDC: the eNaira. Obviously, this was a prelude to what is happening today. And don't be surprised if other countries around the world try to apply the same strategy one day.

Nigerians were not fooled and massively rejected the eNaira.

Faced with this massive rejection by Nigerians, the Nigerian government had to move to a more authoritarian approach. The government had already started by limiting the amount of weekly cash deposits for the entire population.

Now it is the civil servants who are targeted. From now on, they can no longer withdraw cash from public accounts: