New ATH at $69.1K, Liquidation to $59K, Full Retracement to $67K: Bitcoin Price Offers Us a Dalai Lama Pattern!
Bitcoin Price Update.
For several days, everyone had been talking about a potential ATH for the Bitcoin price. The incredible appetite of the financial giants for Bitcoin suggested that it would happen quickly.
On Monday, March 4, 2023, I even asked the question on Instagram:
On March 5, 2023, we saw a new ATH in Bitcoin's market cap. I then published a video on TikTok showing the evolution of Bitcoin's market cap since 2014:
An opportunity to see just how far the Bitcoin market cap has come since 2014, but also where the Bitcoin market cap is coming back from after the Bear Market we've experienced since the FTX fiasco at the end of 2021.
