Bitcoin leaves no one indifferent.

Since Bitcoin has become mainstream, at least in terms of awareness of its existence, everyone has an opinion about Bitcoin. Certainly, the general public has a more negative opinion of Bitcoin than a positive one. The constant denigration efforts of the powerful in the current system are unfortunately bearing fruit.

Nevertheless, at first, good or bad, the important thing is that people talk about you. Then, little by little, the light will come to those who dare to go beyond the usual clichés that turn out to be false.

Nevertheless, some people are going the opposite way to usual one. After being an enthusiastic advocate of Bitcoin for a long time, Nassim Nicholas Taleb finally changed his position completely in the middle of 2021.

One could compare his path within the Bitcoin revolution to the one taken by Michael J. Saylor, the founder of MicroStrategy.

And when Nassim Nicholas Taleb does things, he doesn't do them by halves, since as soon as he changed his opinion on Bitcoin, he made a point of saying loud and clear:

“In its current incarnation, despite the hype, Bitcoin has failed to satisfy the notion of a 'governmentless currency' (it has even turned out not to be a currency at all). Bitcoin is worthless and there is no evidence that Blockchain is a useful technology.”

This is a far cry from the enthusiastic Taleb at the end of 2017:

“Bitcoin is a great idea. It meets the needs of the complex system, because it has no owner, and no authority can decide its fate. Bitcoin is winning and the Blockchain is quite a key aspect that facilitates transactions.”

This is also a far cry from the Taleb of 2020. Back then he was advising anyone who would listen to use cryptocurrencies to escape the economic crisis that was hitting Lebanon, where he is originally from.

One can legitimately wonder what could have happened to him in 4 years to change his opinion so much and lose track of the Bitcoin revolution. In 2022, Nassim Nicholas Taleb continues to oppose Bitcoin.

In a recent interview for CNBC's Squawk Box, the author of the best-selling “The Black Swan” this time compared Bitcoin to “a tumor”! For him, “Bitcoin is a tumor that has grown on the diseased body of a 15-year-old 'Disneyland' economy.”

As you can see, it's hard to get more vehement than Taleb on Bitcoin right now. He even seems to be joining Warren Buffett who still calls Bitcoin a “Rat poison squared.”

After hearing Taleb speak on CNBC, one almost wants to simply reply, “Okay, Boomer.” That's how times have changed for the man whose visions were seen as forward-thinking until recently. But Talen doesn't care about all that, because according to him, Millennials and GenZers - and anyone under 40 - “don't know the time value of money.”

For him, this is the fault of global economic management, which he describes as run like a Disneyland theme park.

Nassim Nicholas Taleb identifies a disease, but he does not understand that Bitcoin is the cure

Still, there is something relevant in what Taleb says. Indeed, people born after 1971 will only have known the economic model based on what is called the Bretton Woods II agreement. That is, the historic decision of the then President of the United States, Nixon, to separate the dollar from its effective value in gold.

And, as a result, a relationship to money that would never be the same again.

With, only a few years later, the equally historic cancellation of fixed exchange rates between currencies. This, according to some economists, was the starting point - and the tipping point - towards the current apocalyptic situation.

The current system is therefore seriously ill. It is the system that is suffering, but Bitcoin is not a tumor produced by this system as Taleb thinks. On the contrary, Bitcoin is not linked to the current system. Bitcoin is a unit of wealth independent of governments and central bankers.

This means that Bitcoin is outside the system. Bitcoin is an alternative system that offers you another way to protect your future regarding money from the flaws of the current system and the censorship it allows the powerful to control.

Governments, central bankers, and economists realize that Bitcoin is the cure that could help hundreds of millions of people, but the fact that they cannot manipulate the fundamentals of this revolutionary system scares them. Under these conditions, they will do anything to block Bitcoin from escaping their control and returning power to the people.

That's why you should be interested in Bitcoin: to take back the power over the fruits of your labor and to be able to decide how you want to use your money without the risk of being censored.

