Over the past few hours, you've probably seen this chart appear on social networks, comparing the pace of Internet adoption with that of Bitcoin.

The starting point for Internet adoption was taken in 1990, and for Bitcoin in 2014.

Here's the chart:

If you take a quick look at this chart, you'll see that it's great for Bitcoin, since its adoption is faster in terms of user numbers than that of the Internet.

Many people are telling you that the adoption of Bitcoin in the coming years will follow that of the Internet and that we'll see a massive influx of users in the years to come.

In my opinion, there's a major problem with this chart.

The questions underlying this major problem are:

What are we talking about when we talk about Bitcoin adoption?

Does the mere fact that someone buys Bitcoin make them a true Bitcoin user?

Going a step further, does the fact that someone buys a share in a Bitcoin Spot ETF make them a Bitcoin user?

If you go by the underlying objectives of the Bitcoin revolution, the answer to these questions is NO. The comparison with Internet users is erroneous here. Internet users use the Internet daily. The majority of Bitcoin users use Bitcoin simply to buy and sell, nothing more.

The real figure that should be estimated here is the number of people using Bitcoin daily as a MoE. This brings us back to the clash of the coming years that I've been talking about for the past few weeks:

Because the aim of the Bitcoin revolution is not for Bitcoin to be integrated into the current system as a simple SoV. Bitcoin aims to offer everyone an alternative to the fiat system, which is flawed and not fixable.

So the chart that's been doing the rounds on social networks about this comparison between the adoption of Bitcoin and the Internet in terms of the number of users isn't all that exciting. It simply measures the number of people making Bitcoin an SoV. Worse still, it probably includes those who are doing it the wrong way via Bitcoin Spot ETFs or without taking possession of their private keys.

Let's keep up the fight to make the Bitcoin revolution a real success, but let's not fall into euphoria with the erroneous charts that so-called Bitcoiners don't fail to propagate to serve their narrative.

The Bitcoin revolution deserves better!

