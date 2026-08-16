There is a strange new limit emerging around the corporate Bitcoin revolution.

It isn’t the 21 million supply cap. It isn’t regulation. It isn’t accounting. It isn’t even the price of Bitcoin. It is something far more mundane.

Index eligibility.

Strategy and Metaplanet spent years turning themselves into gigantic publicly traded Bitcoin vehicles.

Strategy built the original playbook.

Raise capital. Buy Bitcoin. Raise more capital. Buy more Bitcoin.

Transform the balance sheet until Bitcoin becomes the company’s gravitational center.

Metaplanet followed the model in Japan.

Investors rewarded the strategy.

Other corporations copied it.

Wall Street created ETFs, preferred securities, convertible debt, and increasingly sophisticated products around the trade.

Then MSCI looked at what these companies had become and asked an uncomfortable question:

Are these still operating companies?

And if the answer is no, should they still belong inside traditional equity indexes?

That question has suddenly become very expensive.

MSCI is consulting on a new methodology for identifying what it calls “non-operating companies.” Under a simulation using May 2026 data, only three existing MSCI ACWI IMI constituents would have been deleted.

Strategy. Metaplanet. And British uranium investment company Yellow Cake.

That list should make every corporate Bitcoin executive pay attention.

Because Wall Street may have just discovered an invisible ceiling on the Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Become too much like Bitcoin, and the traditional financial system may stop treating you like a company.

This Is Not Quite an Anti-Bitcoin Rule

Before going further, an important distinction matters.

The headline is provocative. The actual MSCI proposal is more interesting.

MSCI is not currently proposing a rule saying companies cannot own too much Bitcoin.

In fact, MSCI already tried something much closer to that. In 2025, the index provider considered excluding Digital Asset Treasury Companies whose digital assets represented at least 50% of total assets.

That proposal triggered fierce opposition.

Strategy argued that the threshold was arbitrary and that index providers should not discriminate based on the particular assets a company chooses to own.

Then, in January 2026, MSCI backed away.

Digital Asset Treasury Companies would remain eligible for the February index review. But there was a catch.

MSCI said it would conduct a broader review of non-operating companies generally rather than focusing specifically on cryptocurrency holdings.

Seven months later, that broader review has arrived. And somehow Strategy and Metaplanet are back in the crosshairs.

That is what makes this story so fascinating.

MSCI removed the word Bitcoin from the test.

Strategy still fails. Metaplanet still fails.

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MSCI Changed the Question

The old question was simple:

Does a company hold too much crypto?

The new question is more sophisticated:

Does this company actually operate a business, or has it effectively become a publicly traded investment vehicle?

That distinction matters.

MSCI’s Global Investable Market Indexes are designed around publicly listed companies.

Investment funds are already generally excluded. Business Development Companies are also treated separately.

The problem appears when a legally ordinary corporation gradually transforms economically into something resembling a fund.

The legal wrapper says corporation. The financial statements increasingly say investment vehicle. MSCI wants to identify that middle ground.

Its consultation describes common characteristics of non-operating companies.

They accumulate and hold non-operating assets.

They spend relatively little running an actual business.

Their financial performance is driven substantially by movements in those assets rather than operating revenue.

And they rely heavily on external capital rather than internal business cash flow to grow.

If you’ve followed the Bitcoin treasury movement for the past two years, that description probably sounds familiar.

Very familiar.

The New Test Is Brutally Mechanical

MSCI is proposing a two-stage process.