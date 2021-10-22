Money Is a Good Servant Only if You Are the True Master. Buy Bitcoin To Take the Power Over Your Life

This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

Money is something that most people fantasize about. If you pass ten people on the street and ask them what their goal in life is, probably eight to nine will tell you that their goal in life is to become rich.

So it's not surprising that the media is full of people who have had overnight successes that make them a lot of money.

This is a good way to sell because everyone dreams of knowing the magic formula to achieve such success. In this article, I am not going to try to reveal any magic formula, since I am convinced that there is none.

But I would like you to ask yourself what you would do with all that money. Do you think you would be able to use it as you wish at any time in your life?

The banking system imposes a lot of archaic constraints on you

Let me give you a simple example.

Your brother is stranded on the other side of the world. It's Saturday night, it's 6 pm. He calls you from Hong Kong while you are in Los Angeles. He needs $15K urgently. You have earned a lot of money by working hard. So you can help him.

He is your brother, and since the situation is urgent, you intend to send him this money.

Now you're in for a rude awakening. The first thing is that your bank is closed on weekends. The banking system does not work on weekends. You will have to wait until Monday at best to make your transfer to Hong Kong. You already lose almost 36 hours.

It is Monday. You want to make this transfer. The online interface of your bank does not allow you to do so, because the amount is too high. So you have to go to the branch. In the branch, you are told that given the amount, you must justify this money transfer with documents.

What is it? It's your hard-earned money, and you don't have the right to use it whenever you want?

The answer is no. Why not? Simply because it's not your money. It is money that belongs to you only if you comply with the rules of the current monetary and financial system. These arbitrary rules, most of which are against the interest of individuals.

The current system no longer meets the needs of today's world, and even less those of tomorrow's world

So you will waste several more hours, if not days, justifying this money transfer. The fact that your brother needs help on the other side of the world is not a sufficient reason. The bankers will want to know what he plans to do with the money there. If you refuse, you will be censured. That's a certainty.

Even if you accept, there is a good chance you will be censured. The banks don't like it when you raise so much money to send it out of the country. It does not suit them.

At best, you will be allowed to make the money transfer on the following Friday. You have already lost 6 days. Since an international bank transfer takes 4 to 5 days via the SWIFT interbank payment system, your brother will have the $15K he was urgently waiting for at best after 10 to 15 days.

You may think that I am exaggerating on purpose to reinforce my point. Unfortunately, thousands of people experience this type of situation every year.

In the current system, you are not in control of your money

This should give you pause. The money you thought was a means to do what you wanted in your life is not such a good servant when you are not its master.

In the current system, you are not the master of the fruits of your labor. You are at the mercy of private bankers who can censor you at any time and who will be intrusive when you want to use your funds for your purposes.

Governments can also censor you.

Finally, central bankers will hurt your money through monetary inflation. Indeed, central bankers spend their time printing fiat money out of thin air. This absolute power that has been given to them since the current system was established in August 1971 is hurting the wealth of the majority of the world's inhabitants, but they don't care.

It is necessary to continue to save the current system.

Bitcoin allows you to take back the power and act as you wish at any time

On your side, you need to look for a way out of this vicious cycle of widespread impoverishment. That's where Bitcoin comes in. Bitcoin gives power back to the users by offering them unique guarantees in a world as uncertain as ours.

A programmatic monetary policy that protects you from the arbitrariness of humans, as well as their natural inclination to corruption. A limited supply of 21 million units no matter what. No leader can censor you. The fruits of your labor in the Bitcoin network are truly yours.

You can use it however you want at any time. You are in control.

Best of all, Bitcoin works all the time. So you can respond to your brother's request on Saturday at 6 pm. In a few minutes, he'll have the amount of money he asked for. You will be able to help him in the difficult time he seemed to be going through.

This is something that the current system cannot allow you to do.

With Bitcoin, you will finally be able to enjoy your hard-earned money, because you will be the real owner. Money will be just a means to an end for you, and a true servant that you will put to use in your life.

You will then be able to live your life on your terms.

