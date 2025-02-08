It's been a long time since MicroStrategy was a tech company. For proof of this, all one had to do was look at the company's financial statements, quarter after quarter. MicroStrategy's core business has been loss-making for many years.

MicroStrategy has decided to rebrand itself to reflect the change of direction it has undergone since August 2020. Gone is MicroStrategy, gone is Strategy Bitcoin. This change makes more sense as Michael J. Saylor sells his company to investors solely as a Bitcoin Treasury Company.

So, are we witnessing the most brilliant trade in Bitcoin and Crypto history? Or are we witnessing the most dangerous trade in history?

Strategy ₿ wants to be seen as the ultimate Bitcoin Treasury Company. The logo marks this change, as Strategy now has a logo depicting a stylized ₿. The color is predominantly orange.

What is Strategy ₿ mission?

To best implement Michael J. Saylor's 21/21 plan. Raise $21B in equity and $21B in debt to accelerate Bitcoin acquisitions by Strategy ₿.

Strategy ₿ has provided a progress report on this 21/21 plan:

Some might think that Strategy ₿ is simply holding Bitcoin in anticipation of what awaits this unique monetary revolution in the future. In reality, Strategy ₿ goes further. Strategy ₿ is running one of the biggest leveraged trades in financial history.

The plan is simple:

Strategy ₿ borrows from the dollar, which amounts to shorting the USD.

Strategy ₿ then buys Bitcoin, which amounts to going long Bitcoin.

This Strategy ₿ strategy creates massive price amplification. When the price of Bitcoin rises, Strategy ₿ stock explodes upwards. When the price of Bitcoin falls, Strategy ₿ shares will crash even harder. As a result, Strategy ₿ shares are -40% down on their November 2024 ATH, while the price of Bitcoin continues to stagnate in a range between $92K and $104K, as I explained in detail a few days ago:

As you can see, Strategy ₿ shares are far more volatile than Bitcoin. It's for thrill-seekers only...

On paper, Michael J. Saylor is a genius who dared to implement this strategy first. Michael J. Saylor raises money through convertible bonds, often at 0% interest rates with liquidation prices far above current levels. Convertible buyers hedge their risk by shorting Strategy ₿ stock or using options. Saylor locks in cheap capital and avoids dilution until BTC skyrockets.

Implied volatility on these bonds is too low (~60%) compared to Strategy ₿'s realized volatility (~200%), making them an attractive trade for hedge funds. This setup funds a never-ending cycle of raising cash to buy more Bitcoin.

Yes, but, because there's always a but with this type of financial engineering, which in theory seems foolproof, the risk becomes systemic for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. Let's look at the numbers:

471,107 BTC held - roughly 2.2% of the total Bitcoin supply.

Average purchase price: $64,511 per BTC.

Total cost: over $30.4B.

If Michael J. Saylor's experiment were to fail, the repercussions would not only concern Strategy ₿. It could well cause a Bitcoin and Crypto markets meltdown, shaking liquidity and triggering massive sell-offs. The end of this market cycle could be marked by Strategy ₿ hitting a wall. When Saylor can't raise funds anymore or roll over debt.

As a Bitcoiner, you have to ask yourself what this has to do with you. After all, you're interested in the single revolution and you understand that the long term is the only valid time horizon with such a monetary revolution. For all that, you are concerned.

Michael J. Saylor's Strategy ₿ is a double-edged sword for Bitcoin. Michael J. Saylor has legitimized Bitcoin as a corporate treasury asset. More and more companies now want to follow the same strategy. However, his strategy centralizes risk too much within a single company.

What happens if the Bitcoin price collapses below Strategy ₿'s breakeven point?

What will happen if the IRS or regulators crack down on this aggressive financial engineering?

No one can answer these questions with any certainty, and that's the crux of the matter!

Final Thoughts

I have to admit I was excited when Michael J. Saylor arrived in the Bitcoin world. When he made Bitcoin education for the general public his priority, I was a big fan. Then I was disappointed by the path he took, becoming a Fiat Maximalist who is now only interested in the financial side of Bitcoin and speculation. My opinion is therefore probably skewed by my disappointment and what I consider to be a betrayal of the values of the Bitcoin revolution.

What is certain, however, is that Michael J. Saylor's strategy with Bitcoin is not just a simple trade. It's a gamble with systemic implications for Bitcoin and Crypto markets. It will either be remembered as the most brilliant trade in history ... Or the most catastrophic collapse the industry has ever seen.

Only time will tell whether your strategy falls into one of these two categories. Feel free to share your thoughts on the subject in the comments.