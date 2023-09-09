If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

The Bitcoin price continues to move sideways in the $26K area, even though all indications are that Rektember is about to strike and push the Bitcoin price lower toward $20K.

Rather than wasting your time updating the Bitcoin price every 5 minutes to see if something's happening, it's better to listen to what's being said elsewhere and deepen your knowledge of Bitcoin.

Recently, I asked you to take a look back at the 5 addresses holding the most BTC. As Grayscale Bitcoin Trust scattered its Bitcoin over a large number of addresses never exceeding 1,000 BTC, it didn't make the list.

The importance of Grayscale being able to transform its trust into a Bitcoin Spot ETF is great, as I explained to you recently: