In December 2020, shortly after Bitcoin broke the symbolic $20K barrier, I told you about an unfortunately too little-known early Bitcoiner: Martti Malmi.

Martti Malmi is one of the legendary Bitcoiners. He was in direct message contact with Satoshi Nakamoto and was one of the first miners on the Bitcoin network.

Like many early Bitcoiners, he sold a large number of his BTC units before 2013, but already in 2020, he admitted he had no regrets, as Bitcoin was much more than a financial investment in his eyes.

My article at the time looked back at his story in the early days of Bitcoin to show you that Bitcoin was first and foremost a monetary revolution aimed at freeing people from a flawed debt-based system that enslaved them.

In recent days, Martti Malmi has been back in the news, publishing on GitHub over 120 pages of unpublished emails between himself and Satoshi Nakamoto in the early days of Bitcoin.

Martti Malmi's publication is a priceless gift to help us better understand Satoshi Nakamoto's mindset as he launched and grew the Bitcoin network in its early months. As always, I invite you to read it all for yourself here :

Satoshi - Sirius emails 2009-2011

In the end, it was the trial of Craig Wright (who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto) that led to the publication of email correspondence between developer Martti Malmi, aka Sirius, and Satoshi Nakamoto. In what follows, I propose to highlight 5 important points that emerge from these correspondences.