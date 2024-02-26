In just a few years, Marathon Digital has become one of the heavyweights of Bitcoin mining. The company headed by Fred Thiel has been communicating a great deal about this for some time, and it's easy to see why Marathon Digital's success on paper is so impressive.

In December 2023, Marathon Digital successfully mined 1,853 BTC! In January 2024, Marathon Digital had to adapt its operational production capacities due to certain constraints on its production sites. This brought its total down to 1,084 BTC mined. However, this is still 58% higher than what Marathon Digital achieved in January 2023.

At the heart of Marathon Digital's success is, of course, its mining pool, Mara Pool. Marathon Digital is the only publicly listed Bitcoin mining company in America to own its mining pool. This gives Marathon Digital flexibility that other Bitcoin Mining companies don't have.

Among the possibilities offered by owning its mining pool is the ability to offer a service like Slipstream, which Marathon Digital announced on February 22, 2024.

Slipstream aims to simplify the validation of so-called “non-standard” Bitcoin transactions.

In what follows, I'll explain in detail what these “non-standard” transactions are, what Slipstream is all about, and finally, why Slipstream is causing so much controversy in the Bitcoin world.