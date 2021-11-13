Make Your Choice – USD Eats Your Purchasing Power. Bitcoin Eats USD To Protect Your Purchasing Power

At the beginning of 2021, inflation should not be a problem according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell. This same Jerome Powell then spoke of transitory inflation in the early summer of 2021 when it had just exceeded 5% in America. At the end of September 2021, Jerome Powell started talking about controlled inflation.

At the time of the announcement of the Fed tapering in early November 2021, Jerome Powell explained that the term transitory that he had used earlier had been misunderstood. Jerome Powell apparently meant exceptional and transitory conditions that induce this inflation that remains above 5% for several months.

On November 10, 2021, the inflation figures for October 2021 in America were released: inflation jumped by 6.2%, a first since 1990 ... We now wonder what formula Jerome Powell will come up with.

Everything is getting more expensive in America, and the Fed expects this to last through at least 2022

In concrete terms, everything from your gas bill to your breakfast is getting more expensive. Fuel oil prices climbed 12.3% last month and are now up 59.1% compared to the same period last year. Meat, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 1.7 percent last month, and are up 11.9 percent from a year ago. Airline ticket prices are up as well. For those hoping to take a vacation, this is not good news...