Mainstream Media Talks About the Bear Market – This Usually Precedes a Strong Reversal for Bitcoin

After October 2021 that marked an increase in Bitcoin's price of almost 40%, November 2021 started idyllically with a new ATH reached on November 10, 2021, close to $69K.

A few days later, a leverage shakeout caused the price of Bitcoin to fall below $60K. Doubt was cast on the market, and the price of Bitcoin had another red week after that, bringing the price to a low of around $53.5K.

That was all it took for the mainstream media, like CNBC, to call it a Bear Market for Bitcoin: