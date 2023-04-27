Leverage Trading Is Your Enemy With Bitcoin: Episode 150
04/26/2023 is yet another reminder of why you should avoid leverage trading.
In my previous BTC Price Update, I told you this:
“If we refer to the previous Halving, and remember that the past often rhymes as Mark Twain said, then we should rather expect the maximum effects of Halving to be felt during the year 2025. The $100K could, in my opinion, be reached in the first half of 2025.
Until then, you can expect the Bitcoin price t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.