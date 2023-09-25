If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

In May 2023, Ledger created a buzz with its Recover feature.

Some people often say that good or bad, the important thing is that people talk about you. In Ledger's case, I'm not so sure that applies, as this buzz should be considered a bad buzz that must still be costing the French company a lot of money.

I explained everything you need to know about the Ledger Recover affair back then:

The criticism at the time simply prompted Ledger to announce a roadmap for the open-source release of its firmware, to extinguish the controversy. At least, to try and put it to rest.

But in the end, Ledger still plans to roll out Recover by the end of 2023.

The Recover service will enable users to recover their private keys by splitting their starting phrases into three parts. These will be divided between Ledger and two other cybersecurity companies.

In the event of a request from government authorities, you will no longer be in total control of your Bitcoin, as Ledger and the other two companies will be obliged to divulge your seed phrase.

Hard to resist censorship under these conditions...

In recent days, Charles Guillemet, Ledger's CTO, has explained his determination to pursue the project:

“We've decided to bring more verifiability to everything we do.”

From CEO Pascal Gauthier's side, still, the same answer is given to Ledger Recover's detractors:

“If you can offer a solution that's acceptable to 99.9% of people living in European countries, the USA, etc., then we think it's a great product and the market really needs it.”

What we need to understand here is that Ledger prefers to take the risk of alienating 0.1% of Bitcoiners who want transparency and total control over their wealth, to satisfy 99.9% of future users who are still afraid of losing everything should they lose their private keys.

The final phase of Ledger's roadmap for Recover aims to improve the recovery functionality as much as possible. The aim is to keep as little sensitive information as possible within Ledger, CoinCover, and EscrowTech (its partner companies).

Even so, it's clear that hard-core Bitcoiners have already left Ledger in favor of competitors' products such as Trezor's hardware wallets.

As regulatory pressure continues to mount in Europe and America on companies like Ledger and Trezor, only time will tell whether Ledger's risk with its Recover service was the right one to meet the future demand that may come with the mass adoption of Bitcoin.

It's up to you to tell me what you think of Ledger now. And above all, do you think Ledger's CEO, as an entrepreneur, is right to take such a gamble?

