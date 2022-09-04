This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

Learn, buy, HODL, repeat. If you want to take full advantage of the freedom that Bitcoin can give to all its users, these are the four things you need to keep in mind constantly. The order is important here.

Buying Bitcoin without understanding that Bitcoin is primarily about power rather than money is what leads many people to lose money, and worse, time.

Indeed, your time is your most valuable asset. You must therefore use it in the wisest way possible.

The idea here is to protect the fruits of your labor from the ravages of monetary inflation and censorship to lead a life of freedom. This way, you can use your time as you wish. And that is the real wealth in life.

To achieve this freedom, you need to develop a routine made of the 4 habits I presented in the preamble.

The habit of learning more

You are the only person who can take care of your money future. To do that, you’ll have to make the right decisions. The best way to make the right decisions is to work on reducing your ignorance throughout your life.

In life, it is ignorance that costs you money.

Ignorance will cause you to make mistakes, but it will also cause you to miss out on incredible, life-changing opportunities like Bitcoin. Your goal should therefore be to learn more and more about the economy, money, and Bitcoin.

That means reading. Read a lot and use every opportunity to increase your knowledge. Your goal should be to become a better version of yourself by at least 1% every day.

Over time, this will make a big difference, because you will have put the magic of compound interest to work in your life. This is the famous Always Be Compounding rule that will help you become a successful person.

The habit of buying Bitcoin regularly

Once you learn more about the current monetary and financial system, you will understand that Bitcoin is our best chance for a better and fairer system for many in the future.

Your only obsession after that will be to accumulate more and more BTC to win the accumulation game that is Bitcoin.

You’ll adopt the best strategy to take full advantage of Bitcoin: buying BTC in DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) mode automatically. This way, the number of BTC you will own will only increase over time without you realizing it.

Your money future will be protected by the best savings technology in the world. You’ll realize over time that the only number that matters with Bitcoin is the number of BTC you HODL.

The habit of HODLing Bitcoin no matter what

Buying Bitcoin is the first step on an extraordinary journey that will lead you to a better money future. A future where you will be able to live your life on your own terms.

To get there, you’ll have to do more than just buy Bitcoin. You have to become a Bitcoin HODLer no matter what.

This means keeping your BTC in cold storage and thinking long-term. The rising price of Bitcoin in U.S. dollars should not make your head spin. You need to keep your emotions in check in any situation. Your goals with Bitcoin are long-term.

This winning mindset with Bitcoin will help you avoid panicking when the price of Bitcoin fluctuates wildly. Bitcoin’s price volatility is a feature, not a bug. You will take advantage of this to strengthen your position as a good Bitcoin HODLer.

The habit of being consistent by repeating this virtuous cycle

Someone who truly understands the liberating power of Bitcoin is bound to become a Bitcoiner. That’s my belief, and that’s what history teaches us every time we see a former Bitcoin opponent become a Bitcoiner once they understand Bitcoin.

From the moment you understand Bitcoin, you will feel compelled to repeat the virtuous cycle I just revealed.

You will continue to learn more and more about Bitcoin, which will only strengthen your belief in the incredible future that awaits the digital currency invented by Satoshi Nakamoto.

You will buy more Bitcoin and continue to HODL no matter what to protect your money future.

Freedom is the incredible reward that Bitcoin gives you

People who follow the Learn, Buy, HODL, Repeat virtuous circle will sooner or later achieve what we all aspire to in life: freedom. Freedom to live our lives on our own terms. The freedom to use the fruits of our labor in any way we choose.

Bitcoin gives you access to this ultimate reward. All you have to do is start with the first step: learning. Once you take that first step, I do not doubt that you will eventually make the following habits something essential in your life.

