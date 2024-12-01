There's only one thing on everyone's mind at the moment in the Bitcoin world: when the price of Bitcoin is going to break the $100K barrier.

It's obvious that for some, the most interesting thing in the world of Bitcoin is the profit they can make in weak money from their investment. A lot of people still haven't understood that the Bitcoin revolution goes far beyond profit in weak money.

And yet, the Bitcoin revolution has far more important objectives than allowing Wall Street speculators to come and take control of Bitcoin. The primary aim of the Bitcoin revolution is to liberate people from the modern-day slavery to which the current monetary and financial system reduces them.

To do this, you need to embrace the Bitcoin revolution fully and understand that the Bitcoin system aims to offer an alternative to the fiat system, not to be integrated into it as a mere SoV. Bitcoin as a MoE is not a distraction, whether Michael J. Saylor and his friends at BlackRock like it or not.

It's a goal we must pursue so that everyone can enjoy Bitcoin daily without having to go through intermediaries. Watch this video of someone paying for coffee in El Salvador:

In my newsletter, I propose to go beyond the price of Bitcoin in weak money to help you not lose sight of what constitutes the real signal of the Bitcoin revolution.

I propose that you try to understand how Bitcoin can change the Bitcoin world for the better if we take the trouble to seize the unique opportunity that this revolution represents. Of course, nothing will be easy, because as I've been telling you frequently since the arrival of the financial giants in the Bitcoin world, there's a risk that the Bitcoin revolution won't reach its full potential.

Despite everything, I believe that nothing is ever lost in advance. We will continue to fight for the Bitcoin revolution to triumph. It will take time, but patience is what the Bitcoin revolution has always taught us. For my part, I intend to act through education, helping as many people as possible to understand (or keep in mind) the true meaning of the Bitcoin revolution.

