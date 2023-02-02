That's it, the long-awaited first Fed FOMC Meeting of 2023 has just taken place. The Fed and Jerome Powell have given their verdict!

Everyone has been waiting for this for several days impatiently.

Was Jerome Powell going to put an end to the party, i.e. the nice bullish rally that the Bitcoin price offered us in January 2023 with a +39.63%?

Or would Jerome Powell extend the party by proudly saying that the Fed had succeeded in beating high inflation and that it was time to move on to the next step: the pivot that investors had been hoping for to continue extending the debt-based system in which we are locked.