Jerome Powell Finally Admits That Inflation Is Not Transitory – Bitcoin Is Here To Protect You

The truth always comes out. Sooner or later. It is only a matter of time.

For Jerome Powell and its “transitory” inflation, it came to light on November 30, 2021, during a Senate hearing.

Since the beginning of the year, the Fed chairman had indeed done everything to dismiss the idea of persistently high inflation in America. At first, he denied the obvious. As the rate of inflation in America increased, Jerome Powell had to adapt to talk about transitory inflation.

Since this transitory inflation had been persisting for several months, Jerome Powell had to change his speech again at the beginning of November 2021 when the inflation figures for October in America were revealed. Inflation of 6.2% indeed required a change of tone. When announcing the Fed's tapering, Jerome Powell started to talk about transitory conditions leading to this persistent high inflation.

The Fed chairman's ostrich policy continued to be applied to the letter.

Jerome Powell finally admits the truth about inflation being persistent