It’s Not Too Late to Get Started With Bitcoin, Here Are a Few Things to Get You Started

More and more people are asking me if it’s too late to get into Bitcoin. My answer will be quite simple: better late than never. Moreover, Bitcoin price is still very attractive at the moment, which can help you get started in the best possible way.

The first thing to do in my opinion is to read the original Bitcoin white paper written by Satoshi Nakamoto.

A document of only 9 pages that completely describes how Bitcoin works.

You will understand that Bitcoin is ultimately simple, and that anyone can understand how it works.The same is unfortunately not possible with the current monetary and financial system.

Once you understand that Bitcoin is a credible alternative to the current system, you may still have thought patterns that prevent you from buying Bitcoin.

To get past your preconceptions, I advise you to read this article: “5 Thought Patterns Holding You Back to Buy Bitcoin”.

Then you will be ready to go further with Bitcoin.

As always, the decision is yours. Your decisions will be the result of your own research.

A good thing to do will be to equip yourself with a hardware wallet in order to fully secure your future Bitcoins. Here are 3 things you can do to secure your Bitcoins: “3 Things You Must Keep Private to Secure Your Bitcoins”.

In summary, you need to secure:

Private Keys Associated With Your Bitcoins. How Many Bitcoins You Own. Addresses You Use for Transactions in Bitcoin.

Once you have that in mind, you will need to sign up for trading platforms like Coinbase, Kraken, or Binance in order to buy your first Bitcoins.

Once your first Bitcoins are bought, you’ll send them directly to your hardware wallet so that they’re really yours.

Never forget the following sentence:

Not your keys, Not your Bitcoins.

Next, I advise you to choose to become a Bitcoin HODLER rather than a Bitcoin Trader. If you have any doubts about the right choice to make, I will explain in the following article why the Bitcoin HODLER has an essential advantage over the Bitcoin Trader.

If you have more questions, feel free to use the comments.

