At the end of April 2022, the Central African Republic became the second nation in the world to make Bitcoin an official currency. The African country joins President Nayib Bukele's El Salvador.

This could be the inspiring story of a troubled nation that has chosen, against all odds, to project itself into the future and modernity. During his official announcement on April 22, 2022, the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, even congratulated himself on this bold choice:

“We place the Central African Republic on the map of the most courageous and visionary countries in the world.”

This decision, which has left many people around the world stunned, however, raises questions when you delve deeper into the subject. I am a Bitcoiner and I think Bitcoin is a unique opportunity for small countries, but the choice of the Central African Republic still raises questions.