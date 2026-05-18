What if Bitcoin had already concluded its bear market by touching the psychological and technical threshold of $60,000? In the ruthless and highly volatile universe of cryptocurrencies, paradigm shifts often occur in silence, at the precise moment when the majority of investors expect the worst. While the market has weathered months of doubt, severe corrections, and cascading liquidations, a confluence of on-chain, technical, and macroeconomic signals seems to indicate that the tides are turning. Bitcoin (BTC), bolstered by the discreet yet massive accumulation of whales (holders of colossal wallets), is showing fascinating signs of resilience.

But Bitcoin is not the only one sending out recovery signals. The altcoin market, often considered the barometer for retail investor risk appetite, is beginning to regain vibrant colors. Are we at the dawn of a major new bull cycle? This Bitcoin Price Update aims to deeply dissect the current situation: from the complex dynamics of spot ETFs and the historic bounce on the 50-month moving average, to the ambitious targets of a new All-Time High (ATH) at $126,000.

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I. The Altcoin Awakening: Early Signs of a Healing Market

To understand the health of Bitcoin, one must often look at what is happening in its wake. Historically, a bear market is characterized by a total bloodbath for altcoins, which often lose between 80% and 95% of their value compared to their peak. Conversely, the end of a bearish cycle is frequently preceded by bursts of pride from specific projects that manage to decouple themselves from Bitcoin’s price action.

The Case of Zcash (ZEC): The Return to Grace for Privacy

One of the most striking examples in recent weeks is undoubtedly Zcash (ZEC). This veteran of the crypto ecosystem, a pioneer of anonymous transactions through zero-knowledge proof cryptography (zk-SNARKs), saw its price explode by approximately 50% in the span of just one month.

How can such a performance be explained in a globally uncertain market?

Technological Narrative: The narrative surrounding privacy is regaining ground in the face of increasingly strict regulations and heightened surveillance of public blockchains.

Capital Rotation: Investors, seeking asymmetric returns, are turning to “forgotten” assets that still possess solid fundamentals and proven technology.

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