For several years now, America and China have been engaged in a merciless trade war. From the American point of view, everything must be done to stem China's rise to become the world's leading superpower by 2040.

The trade war was started by Donald Trump, and Joe Biden has continued in the same vein, as this subject transcends bipartisan quarrels in America. Quite simply, it's about American supremacy in the world!

Joe Biden has succeeded in placing this war on the terrain of the fight for democracy and freedom, which has made it much easier to rally Western countries behind America.

If I mention this America-China war, it's mainly because it could well have an impact on the Bitcoin world in the months and years to come.