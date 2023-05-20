If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

When you read the title of my article, you might first be surprised and wonder, “What? A Bitcoiner who doubts the mass adoption of Bitcoin?"

After all, you're used to Bitcoiners generally being Maximalists convinced that mass adoption of Bitcoin will happen no matter what.

Bitcoin is a superior hard money that will eventually catch on with the general public...

I am convinced that Bitcoin is a superior hard money that solves a problem that more and more people will have in the future. Therefore, I often tell you that I am convinced that more and more people will come into this world and try to profit from it.

However, even if Bitcoin reaches one billion users by 2030, that doesn't mean that Bitcoin will have achieved mass adoption.

Surprising?