This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

See the Plans

The price of Bitcoin is currently between $29K and $30K. If you go around the social networks, from Reddit to Quora to Twitter, you'll see the same question pop up again and again. That question is constantly asked by new entrants to this market, or by those who have sold at a loss (or not) and don't dare enter the market again.

This question should not surprise you: “Is it a good time to buy Bitcoin?”

To this question, I always answer the same thing, because you only have one way to answer it. In preparing this article, I had fun looking through some old articles I had written to answer this question.

On June 20, 2020, when the price of Bitcoin was $9.3K, I wrote that:

“The Perfect Time to Buy Bitcoin is Always Now. Once you understand the reason for Bitcoin, it's a no-brainer.”

Almost two years later, things haven't changed. The reason things haven't changed about Bitcoin is that the design of the Bitcoin protocol hasn't changed as I told you recently:

The fundamentals of Bitcoin are the same. Bitcoin is still about giving you back the power over your money by protecting you from censorship and monetary inflation.

Buying Bitcoin at $9K was already something obvious if you understood the why of Bitcoin, just as it was at $3.1K in December 2018 or $3.8K in March 2020. It was just as obvious in November 2021 at $69K. And yes, buying Bitcoin at $69K was still a good deal as the future that awaits Bitcoin will be incredible.

As you read this, you will understand that the answer to this question is unique to each of you.

The answer will not be the same for someone who still hasn't understood the why of Bitcoin. Indeed, if the price of Bitcoin drops after his buy, that person might decide to sell at a loss, due to a lack of confidence. Even if the price is 55% below the November 2021 ATH, that doesn't mean that the price of Bitcoin can't go even lower. We have seen several crashes of over 80% in the price of Bitcoin in the past.

We could see more of course.

As I always tell you, the guarantees that Bitcoin gives you are related to its protocol and design, not to its price. There can be a significant gap between the price of Bitcoin at any given moment and its fundamentals because it all depends on the market's perception of the value of Bitcoin. When fear prevails, far too many people lose their sense of logical reasoning.

This is where people who have made the winning choice to take a long-term view of Bitcoin will be able to accumulate even more BTC. So for these people, the answer is the same as it was two years ago, four years ago, or six years ago: the perfect time to buy Bitcoin is always now.

So you have to make the only choice you can with Bitcoin. That choice is to make the intellectual effort to understand its why. Do your research. Make the effort to get to the bottom of it. I don't know anyone who has spent more than 100 hours studying Bitcoin and the economy who didn't end up becoming a Bitcoiner.

The process may take time, but in the end, you have everything to gain by committing to it fully. In the end, you'll get what we should all strive for: the ability to live your life on your own terms by taking back control of your money.

If you still have doubts after reading my answer, you may not be ready yet. For the rest of you, I suspect that you have already taken advantage of the current market opportunity to strengthen your positions. This is a decision that will greatly benefit you in the future, as you will have the patience to take full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution.

In any case, I'll see you in two years for another article of the same type, as I do not doubt that this issue will come to the fore again and again in the future.

Those who finally understand will pay the price they deserve for their Bitcoin at that time because everything is fair in the Bitcoin revolution. We all have the same opportunities, but some seize them before others. It's up to you to be in that category.

Some reading