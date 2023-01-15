I often talk about the CCP constantly lying about the figures it communicates to the rest of the world, let alone to its people. For an authoritarian regime, it is logical to invent a reality that suits its interests.

In the Western world, things are not much better.

Let's take the example of the inflation numbers in America. This inflation number is a very sensitive subject since it has a strong impact on the daily lives of millions of people.

Since the creation of the consumer price index (CPI) in America, the method of calculation has already been modified in depth on numerous occasions.

These changes were even more frequent in the 1990s, when Alan Greenspan, the Fed chairman at the time, complained about the inflation figures in America, which he considered overestimated.