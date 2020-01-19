Is Cryptocurrency A Good Or Bad Investment Strategy For Retirement?

Cryptocurrencies are an excellent investment strategy to prepare for your retirement.

Indeed, you can expect large profits for the future from relatively modest investments.

Bitcoin, for example, transformed $1 invested in 2010 into $90K by the end of 2019.

This is simply phenomenal!

And for the new decade, Bitcoin is probably also your best chance to turn $100 into $10K.

By investing something like $10K today in a portfolio of cryptocurrencies including for example BTC, ETH, BAT, ENJ, BNB, NEXO, you are taking a controlled risk that should ensure big profits in the future.

Imagine if you had invested such an amount spread over Amazon, Google or Facebook in the early 2000s.

With Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, you can expect the same kind of return if not better.

If you don't have the $10K available right now, you can choose to invest a certain amount monthly to smooth your cost.

