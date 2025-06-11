Having entered the world of Bitcoin just under 18 months ago, BlackRock has already amassed more than 661,000 BTC on behalf of its clients.

This colossal figure indicates that an increasing number of investors are interested in Bitcoin. Since these investors are not predominantly retail investors, we can assume that they are institutional investors, which is not necessarily a good thing from the perspective of the Bitcoin revolution.

These institutional investors are not interested in Bitcoin as an alternative to the current system, which is flawed and not fixable, but see Bitcoin solely as an investment vehicle with huge potential returns for the future.

I think it's very important to keep this in mind at all times. Especially when BlackRock starts dumping its Bitcoin to buy Ethereum instead.

Some took it as a sign of Ethereum's growing institutional acceptance. Others read it as a return to risk-on positioning.

In any case, this should not worry you unduly, as it has no bearing on the Bitcoin revolution.

Here are the four things that matter for Bitcoin:

Bitcoin does not (fortunately!) depend on institutional support. Bitcoin continues to function no matter what happens, issuing a new block of transactions every 10 minutes on average, whether it makes headlines or not. Bitcoin is independent of adoption by players in the old system. The direction of ETF flows, therefore, has no long-term impact on the Bitcoin revolution. What makes Bitcoin valuable is precisely its immutability in the following areas: no central control, no dilution of supply, no downtime.

Institutions are only looking for profit in weak money. This means that they will never hesitate to rotate between Bitcoin and Ethereum, or any other cryptocurrency for that matter. It's their job. These institutions chase yield, narrative, and quarterly targets.

Bitcoin is a long-term revolution that is completely detached from these issues. From Bitcoin's point of view, all this is just noise.

Bitcoin does not change. The people around Bitcoin change, but Bitcoin always offers you the same thing:

A neutral monetary protocol.

A reserve for those seeking a definitive settlement without third-party risk.

Strategic hedging in an increasingly unstable world.

I have said this many times before, but the massive influx of Wall Street players into the world of Bitcoin poses a real risk of distorting the core values of the Bitcoin revolution.

I would prefer Wall Street to sell all its Bitcoin.

I would prefer efforts to be focused on builders, savers, and individuals who want to become sovereign through Bitcoin. In short, a return of the Bitcoin revolution to those who understand what they are doing.

The behavior of institutions is therefore of little interest to me. If you are a long-term thinker, you understand, as I do, that the fundamentals have not changed, which is why we continue to be so bullish on the Bitcoin revolution for the future.

The next step for us Bitcoiners is to promote the development of a circular economy centered on the Bitcoin system so that the Bitcoin revolution can reach its full potential.

Follow the Signal, Ignore the Noise.

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

Close-up of the coming revolution.

Tether has been warned: the American financial giants are entering the stablecoin race.