Is Bitcoin’s Better Than Putting Your Money in the Bank?

It's up to you alone to decide whether you want to put it in the bank in a passbook account or buy Bitcoin with it.

Nevertheless, I can give you some elements to help you in your thinking.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, current prices are 212% higher than average prices in 1980. Thus, the U.S. dollar has experienced average inflation of 2.96% per year over the past 40 years.

The real value of the U.S. dollar has declined steadily since 1980.

An American must, therefore, have $312 in his possession in order for his buying power in 2019 to be equivalent to his buying power of $100 in 1980:

In other words, the U.S. dollar of 2019 lets you buy fewer things than the U.S. dollar of 1980.

To fully understand the loss of buying power that you are experiencing, this second graph shows the evolution of a $100 buying power over time since 1980:

U.S. dollar’s value evolution over the last forty years clearly shows that you have no guarantee that 1 USD = 1 USD for the future.

By placing your money in a passbook account at the bank, what you have is devalued and constantly devalued.

Your purchasing power only decreases.

This is due to the fact that the money supply in USD is constantly increasing as a result of decisions made by successive central bankers and governments for decades.

On the other hand:

Bitcoin is available in finite quantity. The number of Bitcoins that will be put into circulation is 21 million.

That’s a fact that everyone can verify.

When you buy Bitcoin, whether you are in a rich country or a poor country, you have an essential guarantee:

1 BTC of 2020 will always be equal to 1 BTC of 2100.

You will still own one in 21 million Bitcoin in the future. What you own will not be arbitrarily devalued.

To give you an idea of what Bitcoin can offer you in the coming years, you have to keep in mind that Bitcoin has helped transform $1 invested in 2010 into $90,000 by the end of 2019.

Bitcoin is in fact increasingly seen as the best investment solution for the future by more and more people.

It's up to you what you want to do with your money.