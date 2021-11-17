“Is Bitcoin Too Complicated for Mass Adoption?” Is Like Asking in 1997 if “Is the Internet Too Complicated for Mass Adoption?”

Bitcoin surpassed 100 million users in September 2020. This is an estimate since we cannot know the exact number of users of Bitcoin which is a pseudonymous network. We can only know the number of addresses used on the network.

The number of users on the network must therefore be estimated. The consensus was that 100 million users would be reached by that date. A year later, the number of users exceeded 130 million.

So Bitcoin continues to grow in popularity with the general public. What has been accomplished since January 3, 2009, and the launch of Bitcoin by Satoshi Nakamoto is exceptional, but there is still a long way to go for the mass adoption of Bitcoin. That's what makes the future so exciting if you're involved in the Bitcoin world.

Some say Bitcoin is too complicated for mass adoption

Among the doubts, I frequently hear is that the Bitcoin system is too complex. Thus, some ask the following question: