The year 2022 is coming to an end. As we enter the final week of the year, we don't have to look back very far to remember that 2022 will have been more than a rough year for Bitcoin.

The price of Bitcoin will have been swept away by the Bear Market that hit the cryptocurrency market, while scandals have been rampant throughout the year. The silver lining, if one were to take away, is that more and more people are beginning to make a key distinction:

Bitcoin != Cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin is a species apart. Bitcoin provides incredible guarantees, and the only limit to Bitcoin's soaring price is that more people will come to understand it. Of course, after a record-breaking 2021, many people were talking about a supercycle, thinking that the price of Bitcoin would no longer experience a big correction as it has in the past.