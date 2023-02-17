While browsing the Internet, I saw in my news feed yet another article on investing promising to teach me the X golden rules of investing. Sometimes you'll get 5, other times 7, and other times 10. That's why I put X here, because if the number of golden rules changes, the general framework of this type of article is always the same.

You will see that it is always the following type of rule that will stand out:

Do your research

Set clear goals

Never invest in something you don't understand

Diversify

High Risk, High Reward

Time in the market always beats timing the market

If it looks like a scam, it is a scam

DCA

Once you have read these rules, you will realize that beyond the theory, you have nothing concrete to help you implement them.

For your part, you initially wanted to simply protect the fruits of your labor. With the endless monetary expansion of the US dollar and fiat currencies, you understood that you had to invest, but you are not an expert. You are not an expert, so you find yourself at a loss when faced with all these rules.

By doing your research, you may even come across so-called experts presenting you with great strategies to beat the market 100%. This sounds like a scam, but your greed may be playing tricks on you.

You know as well as I do that humans have a natural inclination for greed and often an inflated ego that makes them think they are different from others and that they will not be tricked by scammers. However, almost all of us are tricked at some point in the investment world.

Either by scams or by believing yourself invulnerable after some initial success that will push you to take more and more risks and lose big in the end.

Bitcoin is different from anything you know about investing. Yet some people try to apply these kinds of rules to Bitcoin. Indeed, these people will see Bitcoin as just another investment. An investment with a high potential return that will give free rein to their natural inclination for greed.

So these people will invest in Bitcoin.

Investing in Bitcoin means that you are going to be dealing with people who have more expertise than you do. You will be dealing with experienced traders who know how to take advantage of the market manipulations that impact the price of Bitcoin in the short term. You, on the other hand, will think that you are capable of acquiring these skills to become a Bitcoin investor trader.

Always the overweening ego of humans.

This will play tricks on you and make you want to get more Bitcoin by doing intraday trading or taking leveraged positions. Some people will even go so far as to buy Sh*tcoins, convincing themselves that they are only doing this to accumulate more BTC in the end. Why take such a risk if you've figured out the why of Bitcoin?

Clearly, you don't understand it yet if you invest in Bitcoin and you'll end up like 99% of the people who invest in it.

In contrast, Bitcoin is the best savings technology in the world. Bitcoin is simple to use and simple to understand: it's P2P hard money. Bitcoin belongs to everyone. Once you have the private keys associated with your Bitcoin, you have power over the fruits of your labor. No one can censor you. You protect yourself from the endless monetary expansion of the U.S. dollar and fiat currencies.

You can use the fruits of your labor as you wish. Bitcoin changes your relationship with money and work as I explained here:

By choosing to save with Bitcoin, you will change your approach to life. Bitcoin changes you for the better. No more giving in to the sirens of the consumer society that is based on a U.S. dollar designed to be spent. Once you can save without fear of having your purchasing power eaten away by inflation, you will be able to adopt a low-time preference.

This will start with money at first and eventually spread to all other areas of your life. You will also find that rather than constantly opting for debt by letting the debt-based fiat system ensnare you, you will choose patience and hard work.

The key is to choose patience with Bitcoin. Bitcoin rewards patience. And the reason Bitcoin rewards patience is that its system allows you to enjoy the long haul. After making your first Bitcoin purchase, don't stop there, and make the effort to understand the why of Bitcoin. Then you'll be able to join those who are making Bitcoin their savings solution to protect themselves from a world that is more uncertain than ever.

Stay strong, Stay Bitcoin HODLers.

Don't take for granted the word of Bitcoiners who tell you that Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution, but verify it for yourself by developing the knowledge to build your truth about Bitcoin.

That's what I suggest you do in the book “The Truth About Bitcoin: Everything you need to build your truth about Bitcoin and stop trusting others without verifying.”

The book is available on various platforms: