The adoption of Bitcoin by publicly traded companies continues at a rapid pace. The number of publicly traded companies holding more than 1,000 BTC continues to increase, which could indicate growing institutional interest in Bitcoin. We have gone from 24 companies at the end of the first quarter of 2025 to 30 at the end of the second quarter, and we now have 35 to date in the third quarter:

Fidelity data reveals a 35% increase in Bitcoin purchases in the second quarter of 2025 (compared to the first quarter), rising from 99,857 BTC to 134,456 BTC purchased in three months by these listed companies. In total, these companies, which are large enough to be listed on the stock market, have accumulated nearly 900,000 bitcoins to date! That's about 4.3% of the total supply of 21 million BTC that will ever exist. It should be noted, however, that Michael Saylor's Strategy group is the giant in this field, as it alone holds the colossal sum of 607,770 bitcoins. This represents 67.5% of all BTC owned by listed companies.

The progress of this institutional adoption, along with certain technical data, shows that Bitcoin should continue to rise in the coming days and weeks.

As you can see, it's time for a new Bitcoin Price Update.