You felt it, didn't you? That vague sense of anxiety when you're at the supermarket checkout. That tank of gas costs “even more” than last month. That real estate project that's slipping away, with your down payment seemingly shrinking before your eyes. You're told it's “the economic climate,” a “natural economic phenomenon,” an inevitable consequence of distant crises. But what if the truth were simpler, more brutal, and far more disturbing? What if this rise in prices were not an accident, but the direct result of a deliberate policy?

The premise is simple, and it's time to face it: when the government prints money, don't believe that it's creating wealth—it's just diluting yours.

The Invisible Hold-up: Understanding the Mechanics of Dilution

Imagine that a country's total wealth is a huge pizza. Through your work and savings, you own a slice of that pizza. To finance its growing expenses, the government does not seek to enlarge the pizza through growth and innovation. Instead, it chooses an easier, faster route: it takes a rolling pin and flattens the existing dough, then cuts the pizza into a larger number of smaller slices. Suddenly, there are more “slices” (euros, dollars) in circulation. The government can distribute more, but the amount of pizza remains unchanged. Your slice, although it may have the same numerical label, has become objectively smaller, less nourishing. Its real value has been diluted.

This is precisely what happens when central banks, at the implicit or explicit direction of governments, inject liquidity into the system. What is euphemistically called “quantitative easing” is nothing more than a sophisticated form of money printing. Prices rise because a greater quantity of money is competing for the same quantity of goods and services. Your wages, if you are lucky enough to get a raise, lag behind and rarely keep pace with the real inflation of everyday life. The result is a silent hemorrhage: the real value of your savings, the fruit of your labor and sacrifices, quietly melts away.

Inflation: An Unfair, Undemocratic, and Regressive Tax

The most pernicious aspect of this mechanism is its anti-democratic nature. Inflation is an invisible tax. It does not pass through Parliament, does not appear on any ballot paper, and is not subject to any public debate. Yet it is the heaviest tax for the majority of the population.

Why? Because it disproportionately weighs on the middle and working classes. A wealthy individual holds their assets in real estate, stocks, art, businesses, etc. These “real” assets see their nominal value rise with inflation, thus protecting their owner's wealth and even increasing it. Better still, the richest individuals and large companies take advantage of inflation by borrowing at low rates to invest in these same assets. They repay their debt years later with a devalued currency. Inflation is a godsend for the savvy debtor.

Conversely, the savings of the middle and working classes are mostly liquid: checking accounts, savings accounts (whose rates are almost always lower than real inflation), euro-denominated life insurance, etc. This is “naked” money, directly exposed to monetary erosion. With each passing day, the money you set aside for a project, for retirement, or a rainy day loses a little of its purchasing power. It is a regressive tax: it hits hardest those who have the least means to protect themselves from it.

The Root Cause: A Government Addicted to Spending and Debt

Inflation is presented to us as inevitable. That is a lie. It is a symptom of a deep-rooted problem: the inability of a state to manage its budget. It is the result of a model that systematically spends more than it produces, and of a bloated public sector that grows without ever questioning itself.

For decades, we have financed our public services, our social model, and our electoral promises not with economic growth, but with debt. The state issues bonds, which investors buy, betting on its ability to repay. But when debt reaches unsustainable levels, when creditors become wary and demand higher interest rates, the state finds itself trapped.

The virtuous solution would be to reduce spending, reform, and stimulate wealth creation. But this is a politically costly and unpopular path in the short term. The easy solution is monetary devaluation through inflation. The central bank “prints” money to buy back the government's debt. The debt is thus “monetized.” The government repays its old debts with newly created money that is worth less. It is bankruptcy by another name, bankruptcy for which ordinary citizens pay the price through the loss of their purchasing power.

Meanwhile, the official line urges you to “stay calm,” “trust,” and “believe that everything is under control.”

The Opium of the People: The Moral Corruption of Inflation

Beyond the economic aspect, inflation also has a devastating impact on morals and society. By concealing reality and flooding the economy with debt-based currency, we have created an illusion of prosperity. This illusion comes at a terrible cost: it causes us to forget the fundamental values of work, effort, and saving.

Why deprive yourself today to save if those savings will be worth less tomorrow? Inflation encourages immediate consumption and debt. It punishes prudence and patience. It discourages hard-working people who see their pay raises eaten up before they even reach their bank accounts. It creates a culture of recklessness, where long-term planning becomes a fool's game.

In this context, Lenin's phrase, often quoted by Keynes, resonates with prophetic force: “The best way to destroy the capitalist system is to debase the currency.” By perverting the unit of account that is the lifeblood of the economy, we destroy trust, the foundation of any civilized society. Inflation is not just an economic phenomenon; it is a social solvent. Inflation is the opium of the people. It numbs the pain of public debt by creating an artificial euphoria of spending, while making citizens dependent and weakened, unable to build a solid future.

Bitcoin: The Antidote to Arbitrariness?

Faced with this system that seems to be running out of steam, a technological and monetary innovation offers a radically different paradigm: Bitcoin. Often reduced to a mere speculative asset, it is a direct and profound response to the ills we have just described.

Bitcoin is a unique game-changer with characteristics that are fundamentally superior to those of state currencies (known as “fiat” currencies):

Absolute and Inviolable Scarcity (“Hard Money”): There will never be more than 21 million bitcoins. This is not a promise; it is a fact written into its source code, verifiable by anyone. No matter what. Unlike the euro or the dollar, which central banks can print endlessly with a few clicks, the supply of Bitcoin is fixed, predictable, and immutable. This absolute digital scarcity makes it the “hardest currency” ever created by man, a potential bulwark against value dilution. Revolutionary Decentralization: There is no “Bitcoin CEO,” no central bank, no board of directors. The network is maintained and secured by thousands of computers (nodes) and miners around the world. No centralized entity can make arbitrary decisions that would go against the interests of the majority. No one can decide to “create more bitcoins” to save a bankrupt state. No one can freeze your funds or prevent you from making a transaction if you control your private keys. This decentralized network puts power back in the hands of the people, or more precisely, the individual.

Bitcoin replaces the need to “trust” fallible politicians and bankers with a system based on mathematical proof and cryptographic verification. It offers an alternative: savings that cannot be devalued by decree, a monetary system outside the control of states.

Final Thoughts: Choosing a Future

We are at a crossroads. We can continue to passively accept the official narrative, watch our purchasing power erode in silence, and endure this invisible tax that finances an unsustainable system. We can continue to feed on the opium of inflation, hoping that the illusion of prosperity will last a little longer.

Or we can open our eyes. We can understand that inflation is not inevitable but a political choice. We can stop “staying calm” and start educating ourselves about the nature of money.

Bitcoin is not a miracle solution, and its path is fraught with volatility and uncertainty. But it represents the first credible alternative, a potential lifeboat in an ocean of debt-money. It embodies a return to the principles of sound money: scarce, difficult to produce, and immune to manipulation. It offers us a choice. The choice between a system where your wealth is at the mercy of arbitrary political decisions, and a system where it is protected by the immutable laws of mathematics. This choice may be the most important of our generation.

