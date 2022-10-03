The figures just came out for the Eurozone.

Eurostat reveals that inflation reached 10% in the Eurozone in September 2022, up from 9.1% in August 2022. This is a quick estimate from Eurostat and the figure could be even worse when refined …

The price increase is primarily related to the explosion of energy prices. Fatal for a continent that imports more than 60% of it. Cutting the pipelines with Russia could not be done without clashes. But it is a choice that has been made by politicians and that must be assumed by the European population.

The price per joule is up 41%. Food inflation is also starting to be felt, up 12% year on year.