Inflation Hits Double Digits in the Eurozone – More Than Ever, You Should HODL Bitcoin No Matter What.
Hyperinflation is taking over the Western world. Happy are the Bitcoiners.
The figures just came out for the Eurozone.
Eurostat reveals that inflation reached 10% in the Eurozone in September 2022, up from 9.1% in August 2022. This is a quick estimate from Eurostat and the figure could be even worse when refined …
The price increase is primarily related to the explosion of energy prices. Fatal for a continent that imports more than 60% of it. Cutting the pipelines with Russia could not be done without clashes. But it is a choice that has been made by politicians and that must be assumed by the European population.
The price per joule is up 41%. Food inflation is also starting to be felt, up 12% year on year.
