In Bitcoin We Trust Now Offers a Premium Package To Better Help You Take Advantage of This Incredible Revolution.

Hello to all Bitcoiners,

I created this newsletter a little over 2 years ago now, and it has been successful ever since. There have been different phases in its growth, but I'm pretty happy to see that more and more people are interested in what I write about Bitcoin.

My primary goal remains the same: to make as many people as possible understand why Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution, and why it is a unique opportunity for you as an individual.

If I talk about the price of Bitcoin from time to time, I hope you'll understand that for me, Bitcoin is all about power, not money. I have been writing about Bitcoin daily since the beginning of 2017. While this is primarily a passion, it is also extremely time-consuming.

To be able to continue to share my work on Bitcoin with as many people as possible, and to do even better in the months and years to come, I will change the way this newsletter is published.

Some articles will remain free, but I'm going to make a premium version that will give several advantages to the subscribers:

Technical analysis articles on the Bitcoin price with different possible scenarios.

Articles to better understand Bitcoin and its various issues in a world where more and more players are embracing the Bitcoin revolution.

More technical articles to better understand Bitcoin in general. This could be to understand how to take control of the private keys of your Bitcoin, how to run your own node on the network, or to better master the technical analysis of the Bitcoin price. For this type of article, I will adapt to the requests made by the subscribers.

I'm looking at 2-3 posts per week, but I'll rely on your preferences for frequency. With more time to devote to your feedback, I will be able to produce articles that are even more in line with your expectations.

At the same time, I will offer my book "2020: The Year When Everything Changed for Bitcoin" to those who opt for the premium package.

Finally, I'm thinking of creating a Telegram group for all premium members of the community so that we can interact more quickly and discuss topics related to the Bitcoin revolution together.

Those who remain in free mode will still receive articles from time to time. I won't forget them and will continue to accompany them on this extraordinary journey that is the Bitcoin revolution. But more lightly if I may say so.

Stay strong, Stay a Bitcoin HODLer.

See the Plans