I could give you a whole bunch of reasons to choose the Bitcoin plan for your future. This is what I've been trying to get across to people for several years by writing about Bitcoin daily.

I could be talking about taking control of your life. I could talk to you about gaining freedom and protecting yourself from any kind of censorship by the powerful people at the head of the current system. I could also remind you of the risks of confiscation if you choose to use gold to protect the fruits of your labor over time.

Unfortunately, all these arguments usually only work for those who have already understood the liberating and protective power of the Bitcoin revolution.

To help you understand where your interest lies, I think it's best to get to the numbers. Numbers don't lie, as we usually say. Of course, you can always arrange them in your way, but the ones I'm going to present here are undeniable.

I'm going to talk to you about purchasing power.

You work hard every day and you would like to be able to enjoy the fruits of your labor with your family whenever you want. This is your most legitimate right. So you decide to save your money in a bank account. After all, you have confidence in the current system since the educational system has done everything to convince you of this.

Let's imagine that you decided to save $1,000 in 2009. This date is not random, since it corresponds to the launch of the Bitcoin network. Here is what would have happened to your $1,000 purchasing power in 2022:

Your purchasing power would have fallen by 26.8% in just 13 years. This is huge, and we are only at the beginning of a fall in the value of all fiat currencies that will have a disastrous impact on the majority of the world's inhabitants.

If you wanted to keep the same purchasing power of $1,000 in 13 years, you would have to find an investment that would yield 34%:

You should have been able to turn $1,000 into $1,340 through your investments.

The stock market could have allowed you to do this, as well as investing in the real estate market, or whatever other market you choose. Unfortunately, these markets are not accessible to the vast majority of those who most need to protect the fruits of their labor from the ravages of monetary inflation.

Bitcoin allows you to protect the fruits of your labor over time without the need for special knowledge

Even worse, investing in these markets requires time and skill that not everyone has. Of course, some will tell you that you have index funds that allow you not to worry about developing strategies in the stock market. But then again, you'll be stuck in the middle of a system manipulated by a powerful few.

This is where Bitcoin makes the difference in my eyes. It's a free market where anyone can find the equilibrium price of Bitcoin at any time. Trading is never interrupted. Also, there are no strategic hacks that some insiders will benefit from and you will not. With Bitcoin, the rules of the game are known in advance and are enforced on every transaction by the Bitcoin network nodes.

To make sure that the rules you signed up for with Bitcoin are being followed to the letter, you can set yourself up as a network node to check everything out for yourself. You will then achieve the self-sovereignty we should all want to strive for.

From this point on, you won't need any special strategies or skills. All you need is patience to take full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution. This patience is gained by constantly seeking to expand your knowledge of Bitcoin so that you will understand why this system is a game changer for most people.

By offering the same opportunities to everyone, no matter who or where they are, Bitcoin is a fairer system that will help build a better world for everyone. And it's a system that will make the world a better place for everyone. And it's a system that will give you peace of mind once you've taken possession of the private keys to your BTC.

That's why, when people ask me why I buy Bitcoin, I often say this simple sentence: I buy Bitcoin because I'm not smarter than the average person. I just want to be able to save the fruits of my labor safely. All so I can have the freedom to live my future life as I see fit.

Sound trivial? It should be, but with the current monetary and financial system, it's impossible. Bitcoin, on the other hand, gives you that essential power. It's up to you to take advantage of it!

