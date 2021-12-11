If You Want Certainty, Hold On to Your USD Which Will Continue To Fall. Otherwise, Buy Bitcoin.

A person just contacted me by email to ask me a rather surprising question:

“Can I be sure that the price of Bitcoin will increase if I buy it?”

I have been writing about Bitcoin for several years, but this is the first time I have received such a question. This person doesn't seem to be very knowledgeable about the investment world at first glance. As you know, you have no 100% guarantee on the price of Bitcoin when you buy it.

I keep telling you that I am simply sharing my opinions and ideas with you in my articles. I don't have a crystal ball. I can tell you that I have a feeling that the price of Bitcoin will rise or fall in the short term, but that is just a feeling.

In the long run, the guarantees seem stronger to me given the extraordinary things that Bitcoin brings to the world:

Bank the Unbanked.

Green Energy Incentive

Best Savings Technology to everyone.

Deflationary money. Hardest money in the world.

Unconfiscatable. Bitcoin is P2P encrypted money.

Be your Own Bank. Take the Power.

Rules without Rulers. Free the people from human corruption.

Sovereignty.

As the people of the world become aware of the incredible guarantees that Bitcoin gives you, but more importantly, what it means for the lives of those who HODL Bitcoin no matter what, I can't imagine not seeing the number of Bitcoin users grow exponentially.

However, the guarantees that Bitcoin gives you are only about its characteristics and the rules of its system: a hard-capped offer of 21 million units, a programmatic monetary policy, ...

With these guarantees, you can take control of your life by saving the fruits of your labor within the Bitcoin system. If the Bitcoin revolution continues to progress as it has since its inception, then the future of those who have supported this revolution since the early days will be much better than those who have decided to stay within the current system.

Even so, I have no guarantee that the Bitcoin revolution will go all the way to mass adoption. I am convinced of this in my heart, but I would never make such a guarantee to anyone. When you read my articles, you know that you should use what I tell you simply as food for thought and then make your own decisions.

Because at the end of the day, it's your money on the line. It is up to you, and you alone, to make the best decisions to take care of your money.

If you come to buy Bitcoin with the ambition to be sure that its price will go up, you might be better off not buying it. With such a mindset, you won't be able to handle the volatility of Bitcoin with price drops that can occur when investor sentiment turns to extreme fear. You would panic and lose money for sure.

Final Thoughts

For the person who asked me this amazing question, I hesitate to answer, but if I were to do so, I would tell him that if he wants 100% guaranteed certainty, then he had better keep his US dollar in his bank account. By doing so, this person can be sure that their money will lose value over time.

This is inevitable with the current system, which is one of endless generalized impoverishment. You only have to look at the evolution of a $1,000 purchasing power in 1971 which has lost more than 85% of its value in only 50 years. By continuing to remain bound hand and foot in the current system, you are guaranteed to get poorer.

So even if buying Bitcoin doesn't guarantee that the price will go up, at least you'll have a guarantee that you've tried to change your life for the better by trying to take control of your money so that you can live your life on your own terms.

That, in my opinion, is something worth trying, regardless of the outcome of the Bitcoin revolution in the future.

What would you have said to this person if you had to answer?

Some reading