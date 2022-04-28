This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

In one of my last articles, a reader left me an amazing comment talking about “promotional writing” to describe what I write about Bitcoin. I am certainly Bullish on Bitcoin as you have seen. However, I don't think I'm doing “promotional writing”.

My goal is to present you with facts, data, and finally my opinions so that you can integrate this into your thought process. Then you can decide whether or not you want to buy Bitcoin.

If you do, good for you. If you don't, good for you too. I don't get money because people buy Bitcoin after reading my articles. Indeed, I am a HODLer no matter what. So I have not generated any profit with Bitcoin.

It is not because you will buy Bitcoin after reading my articles that my life will change. But yours will probably change. It will change because you will finally be able to take control of the fruits of your labor in a system that respects you. A system like Bitcoin presents you with the rules in advance, and they don't change. With Bitcoin, the paradigm is clear when you run your own node on the network: “Your Node, Your Rules”.

M1 Money Supply has increased by +420% in the last 24 months

The current monetary and financial system is a fait accompli with a minority of people who are constantly pushing the flaws of the current system on you. This system would be: “Our System, Our Changing Rules”.

You may doubt what I am telling you. It is normal, I even urge you to check everything for yourself. That's the Bitcoin motto: “Don't Trust, Verify”. Let's go and see the figures provided by the Fed concerning the evolution of the M1 Money Supply, which corresponds to all the cash and checking deposits in circulation:

What do we see here?

We see that over the past 24 months, the Fed has printed fiat money out of thin air in virtually infinite quantities. This has resulted in a +420% increase in M1 Money Supply.

This has benefited a minority of the ultra-rich as the Cantillon Effect theory taught us already in the 18th century. The proof is the explosion of the wealth of the ultra-rich in America and all over the world. On the other hand, the poorest people are now paying a high price for this insane behavior of a minority of central bankers who have the upper hand in the current system.

Inflation in America reaches levels not seen in 40 years...

Among the most visible consequences is the increase in inflation in America since the beginning of the second quarter of 2021:

This inflation has long been underestimated by the Fed itself and in particular its chairman Jerome Powell. For a long time, he denied the evidence of the coming disaster, then spoke of “transitory inflation”, before finally admitting at the beginning of 2022 that this high inflation would persist.

So you can see that the Fed wasted many months before admitting that there was a problem. If you take a step back, you will see that the printing of fiat money out of thin air over the last 24 months by the Fed and other central banks is primarily responsible:

To find evidence of such inflation in America, you have to go back 40 years, to the early 1980s. And with the war in Ukraine, the situation is not going to get any better.

... And the IMF would have you believe that it did not know that money printing in infinite quantities would cause such consequences

The most frightening thing is to hear IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva say recently that all these big institutions are playing sorcerer's apprentices with the current monetary and financial system:

“Too much money has been in circulation since 2020, and it's weakening the finances of households in the country and globally. We didn't think through the consequences.”

Imagine that. The managing director of the IMF would have you believe that these institutions did not know what the effects of this unlimited money printing would be. It seems that these institutions are failing in their most complete duty because anticipating is part of their mission. There are lives of millions of people at stake.

It is quite incredible to read this, yet it has been said. It shows you how you can't trust all these unrepresentative people to make decisions that will be in the best interest of the many.

It all comes down to one question when it comes to buying or not buying Bitcoin

So, my view is pretty simple as to whether or not I should buy Bitcoin, a decentralized single currency with a hard cap supply of 21 million that will not budge. The big question to ask is this:

Do I think central banks will stop printing fiat money out of thin air in infinite quantities in the future?

My answer is clear: no. I am convinced that they will continue to print money. I am convinced that they will continue to take advantage of the flaws in the current system to take more and more control of it. Every crisis will be used as a pretext for this. Besides, the crisis in Ukraine will probably soon be a justification for resuming money printing to support economies that will soon enter a recession.

Thus, buying Bitcoin seems to me to be the only way out to protect my future regarding money. I could be wrong, but this is my view, not something promotional. If you still have full faith in central banks after the last 24 months, don't buy Bitcoin. It's up to you to make your own decisions.

