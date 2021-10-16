How the IMF’s Attitude With Lebanon Fostered the Current Crisis, and Why Bitcoin Could Fix This
The openness and transparency of Bitcoin are the opposite of the opacity of the current system.
Lebanon has been going through a terrible economic crisis for over two years now. This crisis broke out in 2019 and is putting a strain on the daily life of the Lebanese. The reasons for the crisis that is currently affecting Lebanon are multiple, and we can cite the bad decisions taken by corrupt leaders for several decades.
A good example of this corru…